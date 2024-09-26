FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.02

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 20458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $616.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

