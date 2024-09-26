Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.47

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 2211879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

