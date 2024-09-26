Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.89

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 630876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

