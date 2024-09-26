Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 3.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.25 and last traded at $208.64. 208,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 621,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,229,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

