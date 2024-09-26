Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.10

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 20331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

