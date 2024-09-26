First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2959 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,629. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $39.86.
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.