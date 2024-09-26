Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.