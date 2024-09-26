First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 194,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,867. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $91.17.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.