First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

DVLU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 1,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

