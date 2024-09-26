BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.43

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 672606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

BTSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

