First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FTDS)

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.71. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

