First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

About First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

