First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.