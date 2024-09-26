First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.