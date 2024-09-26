iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 111093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

