iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.74

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 111093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
