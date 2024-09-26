JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.23

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 16497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGLO. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

