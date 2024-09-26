First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
HISF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
