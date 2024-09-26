First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HISF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.