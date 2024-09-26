First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 126,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The company has a market cap of $803.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.