First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,237. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

