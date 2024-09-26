First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 672,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

