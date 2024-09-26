First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 51,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,981. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

