TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRU Precious Metals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.