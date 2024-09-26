First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.58. 89,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.