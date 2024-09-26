First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.58. 89,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

