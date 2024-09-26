BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.