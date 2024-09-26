First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 35,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.