First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 35,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

