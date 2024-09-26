iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.20

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 799120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after purchasing an additional 488,114 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,304,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309,397 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.