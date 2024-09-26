First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,764. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
