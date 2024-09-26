US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Down 95.9% in September

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

OBIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 105,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,349. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

