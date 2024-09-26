AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC) Plans $0.20 Dividend

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RINC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 5,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27.

About AXS Real Estate Income ETF

The AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Real Estate Income index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index that provides diversified exposure to US mortgage REITs. The fund uses leverage to seek high yields as compared to other asset classes.

