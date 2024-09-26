Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 97.4% in September

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS RDGL traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 918,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.02. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

