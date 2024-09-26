Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 91.9%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.07. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

