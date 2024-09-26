Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 97.3%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

GLPEY stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

