Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 97.3%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

GLPEY stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

