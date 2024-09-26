Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $65.93 million and $1.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002101 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

