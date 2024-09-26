First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 98.5% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $331.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

