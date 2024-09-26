Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 418,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,882,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.54% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 50,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,503. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

