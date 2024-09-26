Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the August 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Subaru Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 98,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,444. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

