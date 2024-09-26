Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the August 31st total of 170,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

INBS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 106,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,216. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

