CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:OWNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 8,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $18.37.
About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF
