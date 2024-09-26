CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OWNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 8,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $18.37.

About CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

