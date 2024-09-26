Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 2,701.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a growth of 2,701.8% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,676,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,276,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,614. The firm has a market cap of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.