Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lottery.com Stock Performance
Shares of Lottery.com stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Lottery.com
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery.com
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.