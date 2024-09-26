Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of Lottery.com stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.