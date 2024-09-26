PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 2,221.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 130,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of PainReform in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRFX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PainReform

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.60% of PainReform worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PainReform

(Get Free Report)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.