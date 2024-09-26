i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in September

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
i3 Energy Stock Performance
Shares of i3 Energy stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
About i3 Energy
