i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in September

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Energy stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

