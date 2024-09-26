Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 2,215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wag! Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PETWW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

