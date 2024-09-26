Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Update

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 2,215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wag! Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PETWW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Wag! Group
