Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Up 2,575.0% in September

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 2,575.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nanoco Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NNOCF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
About Nanoco Group
