Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Up 2,575.0% in September

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 2,575.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NNOCF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

