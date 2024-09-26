Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of LUCYW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

