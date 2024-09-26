Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Eyewear Price Performance
Shares of LUCYW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Eyewear
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.