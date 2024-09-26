Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 97.7% in September

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Golden Heaven Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,281. Golden Heaven Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $1,249.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
About Golden Heaven Group
