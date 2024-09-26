First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.76. 86,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.