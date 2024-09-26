Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Drops By 96.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KGSPY traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.34. 2,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

