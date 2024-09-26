Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,530,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.34% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,528,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $174.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

