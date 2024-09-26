Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $133,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $406.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.38. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

