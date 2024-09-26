Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,999,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $525.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $527.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.44 and a 200-day moving average of $492.28. The company has a market capitalization of $476.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.